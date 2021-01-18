Indian shares edge lower as IT stocks weigh; HDFC gains on upbeat earnings

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Monday, as information technology shares extended fall after hitting record highs, while HDFC Bank shares rose after strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% at 48,959.66 by 0349 GMT.

The Nifty IT index fell nearly 1%.

HDFC Bank shares rose 1.7% after India's top private sector lender reported 18% jump in December quarter profit on Saturday.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp rose 5% after the company's creditors voted in favour of a 372.5 billion rupees ($5.09 billion) takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender on Friday.