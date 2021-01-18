ANL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.92%)
ASC 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
ASL 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
AVN 92.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.38%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.9%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.95%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.76%)
HASCOL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
HUBC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
JSCL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.44%)
KAPCO 40.78 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.23%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PAEL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
PPL 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.83%)
PRL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.66%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.21%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (0.26%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 168.93 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,987 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,127 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.09%)
Jan 18, 2021
Australia shares open lower after new coronavirus cluster emerges in Sydney

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.79% to 6,662.5 points by 0005 GMT. The benchmark closed roughly flat on Friday.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

Australian shares opened lower on Monday, hurt by losses among miners and energy stocks as news of a new coronavirus cluster near Sydney soured sentiment, and ahead of important domestic production results later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.79% to 6,662.5 points by 0005 GMT. The benchmark closed roughly flat on Friday.

Health authorities said on Sunday they were investigating a mystery COVID case of a man in the Sydney suburb of Berala. All six locally acquired cases registered on Sunday were close contacts of the man.

Mining was the worst hit sector, losing 2% as heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto dropped 3% and 2.2% respectively ahead of production reports slated to come in later in the week.

"There seems to be a bit of profit-taking among mining stocks ahead of the large risk event that will be the production results.

This is likely driving the movement, along with the broader coronavirus concerns," said Nick Twidale, chief executive officer - head of APAC at First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd.

Energy stocks fell 1.9% as oil prices suffered on concerns about Chinese cities entering lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks. Oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd and Oil Search lost 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Monday said the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to German utility Uniper SE would be doubled under an expanded deal.

The company's stock was down 1.5%, in line with the broader sector's movement.

Financials were also lower, with the so called "big four" banks falling between 0.4% and 1%.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 527 while 627 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1%, hurt by losses among financial and industrial stocks.

