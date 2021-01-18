ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gas leakage, fire eruption kills three in house

APP 18 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: At least three people of same family were killed due to gas leakage and eruption of fire in a house located in private housing society here on Sunday, According to police spokesman, the deceased have been identified as Omar Ehsan, Anam Omar and Asher Omar.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident took place due to gas leakage and short circuit. Police and rescue teams have reached on the spot while the three bodies have been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The incident is being investigated and action will be taken as per law, spokesman added. Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 advised the residents to properly switch off gas appliances before going to bed in order to avoid risks of fire and casualties.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, the residents before going to bed should ensure that the room heaters are properly switched off and the gas valve is closed to avoid leakages.

GAS

