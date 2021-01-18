Minister lauds Army’s global firepower rankings

LAHORE: Provincial Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the betterment of Pakistan Army in the world rankings is a very welcoming development on which the entire nation deserves congratulations. He added that it is proved that through this development the Pak Army has also left behind the developed countries and it is a matter of pride for our dear country to join the top 10 military forces in the world.

In his tweets, the senior minister said the Global Firepower Index 2021 has recognized the five-tier development of the Pakistan Army which proves that the present military leadership is fully capable of overcoming any challenge. “There is no doubt that our army is equipped with professionalism and is always ready to face any challenge. The Pak Army’s troops have served in different countries for the establishment of peace,” Aleem said. He said our soldiers have proved their mettle by establishing peace in the war-torn countries, adding that every soldier of the army is our pride who will never allow fire to come on our dear homeland.

