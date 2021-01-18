ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Egypt seizes assets of Morsi, 88 Muslim Brotherhood members

AFP 18 Jan 2021

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Sunday ordered the seizure of assets of former president Mohamed Morsi and 88 other members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, a judicial source said.

"The Court for Urgent Matters... ordered the seizure of the assets of 89 leaders and members of the Brotherhood, and their transfer to the treasury," the source told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Morsi died in June 2019 while on trial, after six years in prison. The seizure applies to assets inherited by his family.

The move also targets the Brotherhood's supreme guide Mohamed Badie, his deputy Khairat al-Shater, and former legislator Mohamed Beltagy, all imprisoned.

The source did not specify the value of the assets.

