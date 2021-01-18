PD unlikely to support smart metering system

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division (PD) is unlikely to support Electrocure - Meterless Smart Metering System, developed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT), meant to reduce losses.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that IGNITE-National Technology Fund was a company operating under the Ministry of IT & Telecom and which through its R&D funding supported development of the system, "Electrocure - Meterless Smart Metering System" to be used for low cost smart metering solution to reduce electricity losses.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom stated that this development was beneficial for reducing chronic issue of line losses, power supply and identifying electricity theft. The Ministry approached Power Division for its views on this exciting innovation. However the response from Power Division was received till the submission of the proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

It was further noted that this equipment was being used in Military Engineering Services (MES), Rawalpindi and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). At MES, reduction of technical loses had been achieved. At PESCO, as per initial statistics obtained from Karkhano and Ring Road feeders, an average 1MWhr loss per ten transformers per day had been diagnosed. On average 20 Meters had been replaced with a single Electrocure unit, bringing smart metering price per consumer to 15 USD (Smart metering cost internationally is more than 200 USD with turnkey solution). Electrocure was designed in such a way that it can be easily integrated into any given infrastructure.

On January 7, 2020, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication requested the CCoE to issue appropriate directions to fast track feasible adoption of this system.

During the ensuing discussion, the Chairman, CCoE observed that views of Power Division were essential on the proposed Meter less Smart Metering System for making an informed decision thereon. Power Division stated that after study they will give their input on the proposal.

After discussion on the proposal of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding "Electrocute - Meterless Smart Metering System" the CCoE directed Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and Power Division to jointly carry out a technical review of the proposed system along with other relevant stakeholders within two weeks and submit final proposals to CCoE for consideration.

