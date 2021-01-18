Covid-19: Consulate in Dubai helps 61,000 expats to return home

ISLAMABAD: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has helped around 61,000 overseas Pakistanis to return to their homes during the time of coronavirus pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over 17,500 ration bags were also distributed among the affected overseas Pakistanis stranded in the UAE due to the pandemic, it was revealed during visit of Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi to Consulate General of Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday.

Afridi was currently visiting the UAE to discuss matters of national interest and welfare of overseas Pakistanis at relevant forums in Dubai.

During his visit to the consulate, Afridi interacted with officers and staff of the consulate. Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali briefed Afridi about working of the consulate and special efforts and initiatives taken from time to time for the welfare of community and improvising Consular Services for the Pakistani community.

Shahryar examined different sections of the consulate and interacted with visiting Overseas Pakistanis and took their feedback regarding services being provided by the consulate.

He inquired about the problems being faced by the visitors and asked the consulate general to speed up the process of resolution.

He appreciated the hard work of officers and staff of the consulate for welfare of Pakistani community.

He especially encouraged Ahmed Amjad Ali for keeping his team motivated during the pandemic and leading from the front.

Appreciating the exemplary performance of the consulate during coronavirus pandemic, Shehryar Afridi expressed the hope that it would continue to work with same zeal and fervour.

He also lauded the consulate for provision of laptops to overseas Pakistani students.

Afridi said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the overseas Pakistanis and the diaspora are an asset for the country and the state of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in helping the overseas community to resolve their issues in the host country.