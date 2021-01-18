Sindh schools, colleges to reopen today: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the schools and colleges in the province would also reopen from Monday (today) as per the decision taken during an inter-provincial meeting.

Speaking to media, Saeed Ghani said that in the first phase, classes of ninth, tenth in schools, and 11th and 12th in colleges will commence from Monday.

“In the second phase, the primary and secondary classes will commence from February 01, besides also reopening of colleges and universities from the same date,” he said.

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of education ministers on January 04 decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes 9 to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.