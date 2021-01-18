ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
African countries: PN ship sailed for humanitarian assistance mission

18 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has sailed on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission to African countries. The mission is tailored to assist vulnerable population affected by natural disasters. The Ship is carrying food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries.

During the deployment, PNS NASR will provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. The deployment of PNS NASR is undertaken in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in line with government's engage Africa policy that seeks to enhance bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of cooperation with African countries.-PR

