Aab-e-Pak Authority: First project's foundation stone laying ceremony today

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will lay the foundation stone of the first project of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority on Monday (today) in Chak Jhumra. The project worth Rs 161.75 million will provide clean drinking water to more than 57,000 families of 16 villages at their doorsteps.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Sunday that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, clean drinking water will be provided to urban as well as rural populace of Punjab.

Talking about the project, the Governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will provide clean drinking water to the people of the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that every penny of the national exchequer in this authority will be spent only for the provision of clean drinking water to the public.

"All the obstacles in the way of setting up filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority have been removed; we will try to make up for the 2 years delay in the affairs of the authority and after Chak Jhumra, the pace of projects for providing clean drinking water to the people in other cities and villages of Punjab will be further accelerated," he said, adding: "There will be no discrepancy in the beneficiaries of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority's projects. We will also implement clean drinking water projects including installation of filtration plants in those areas where the opposition parties have won the general elections."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021