ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aab-e-Pak Authority: First project's foundation stone laying ceremony today

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will lay the foundation stone of the first project of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority on Monday (today) in Chak Jhumra. The project worth Rs 161.75 million will provide clean drinking water to more than 57,000 families of 16 villages at their doorsteps.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Sunday that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, clean drinking water will be provided to urban as well as rural populace of Punjab.

Talking about the project, the Governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will provide clean drinking water to the people of the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that every penny of the national exchequer in this authority will be spent only for the provision of clean drinking water to the public.

"All the obstacles in the way of setting up filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority have been removed; we will try to make up for the 2 years delay in the affairs of the authority and after Chak Jhumra, the pace of projects for providing clean drinking water to the people in other cities and villages of Punjab will be further accelerated," he said, adding: "There will be no discrepancy in the beneficiaries of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority's projects. We will also implement clean drinking water projects including installation of filtration plants in those areas where the opposition parties have won the general elections."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Imran Khan Aab e Pak Authority Chak Jhumra

Aab-e-Pak Authority: First project's foundation stone laying ceremony today

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

PD unlikely to support smart metering system

Nations failing to fund climate adaptation: UN

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges

Opposition parties accused of intimidating ECP

Covid-19: Consulate in Dubai helps 61,000 expats to return home

Stranded passengers return from Malaysia

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitol buildings

Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

Summary for sugar import being moved to ECC: Hammad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.