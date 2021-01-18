ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Punjab reports 22 deaths, 734 new Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases increased to 5.17 percent in Punjab province, as out of 14,186 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 734 fresh virus cases and 22 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 149,222 and fatalities to 4409.With recovery of 366 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 133,952 in the province.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 74659 cases and 1747 deaths, Rawalpindi 13802 cases and 782 deaths, Faisalabad 8205 cases and 384 deaths, Bahawalpur 3813 cases and 129 deaths, Multan 8945 cases and 318 deaths, Gujranwala 4391 cases and 106 deaths and Sargodha reported 2758 cases and 112 deaths.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has acknowledged the services rendered by the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for saving the lives of the victims of the Corona epidemic and providing the best medical and treatment facilities in the LGH.

