No one allowed to create hindrance to development: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one will be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Today a transparent and honest leadership is on the one side and former rulers which are symbols of disgrace are on the other side,” the CM said, adding: “Unfortunately, PDM has put national interest aside.” Usman Buzdar said the opposition is not a threat for the government as this unnatural alliance is fading away with time; the hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” has died its own death.

In a statement, the CM said the government will complete its constitutional term and those who are obstructing the process of development and progress will get nothing. Desperate opposition has made people disappointed on every national issue and used all its energy only on lip service, he added.

“We were standing with the people and will continue to do so in future as well while the nefarious designs of PDM will foil again,” he said, adding: “The opposition has compromised on national interests.” He said the PTI leadership understands the difficulties of the people, time has proved that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken timely decisions.

