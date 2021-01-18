PPP, GDA to fight key political battle in Umerkot today

UMERKOT: Pakistan People’s Party and the Grand Democratic Alliance will contest by-election at PS-52 Umerkot on Monday (today).

Amir Ali Shah of the PPP and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim of the GDA fighting the political battle in PS-52 Umarkot-2. The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant on Jan 19 last year following the death of PPP stalwart Ali Mardan Shah MPA who was winning election in the constituency for last 30 years. The party has awarded ticket to his son Amir Ali Shah.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had put off the by-election last year indefinitely on account of measures being taken by the government against spread of the COVID-19. There are a total of 128 polling stations with 423 polling booths. Forty polling stations have been declared sensitive and 50 highly-sensitive.