Sindh posts 622 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh has witnessed 622 new cases of Covid-19 while 18 more patients died overnight, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told. In a statement issued here from the CM House on Sunday, the chief minister said the death toll has touched to 3,793 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah told that 922 cases were found positive out of 10,945 samples tested that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,577,063 tests have been conducted against which 235,576 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 213,624 patients have recovered, including 691 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,159 patients were under treatment, of them 17,190 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 956 in different hospital. He added that the condition of 872 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 922 new cases, 721 have been detected from Karachi, including 219 from South, 190 East, 141 Central, 84 Korangi, 59 Malir and 28 West. Hyderabad has 38 cases, Dadu 32, Mirpurkhas 17, Badin 13, Naushehroferoze and Khairpur 11 each, Larkana 9, Jamshoro 8, Kashmore 6, Ghotki and Umerkot 5 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Sujawal 3, Kamber 2, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Thatta 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

