2017 census results: PSP urges PM to withdraw cabinet’s decision

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the cabinet’s decision of approving the 2017 census results, saying that they were ‘controversial’.

PSP chief was addressing his party rally against the final approval of the census. The rally began from Sharea Faisal near Nursery Bridge and culminated after a demonstration at Karachi Press Club.

Thousands of people including women and children attended the rally to give their consent against the approval of census.

“Today’s rally and demonstration is a trailer,” he said. If the census is not carried out accurately, the city will be closed. We will stage sit-ins till the demand is approved.

“Give us our right. The state has been afraid to count us accurately for the last seventy years, I will not remain silent, I will fight to the last breath,” Kamal said.

“Mustafa Kamal refuses to back down because you are creating tomorrow’s terrorists today by increasing the sense of deprivation in Pakistan’s economic lifeline and then when they take any step out of frustration, you will start their encounter.” PSP chairman said.

This fake census suits the PPP, it will never conduct a proper census because if the census is carried out correctly then the PPP government will be overthrown in Sindh. The federal government of PTI survives because of PPP.

Kamal urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the census. He requested the CJP to ask for the NADRA data, compare the same with the voters list from the Election Commission, it will make everything clear. The Prime Minister should not approve this ‘illegitimate’ census; we are demanding that this census be declared controversial, because if it does not happen, the next seven generations will not be counted correctly.

Both the PTI and the MQM have struck a deal at the cost of the people of Karachi, he alleged.

In a veiled reference to MQM, Kamal said they are making false claims of approaching the Supreme Court. If they were sincere enough to Karachi, they would have offered resistance in the cabinet before the results were approved.

The record of NADRA and the statement of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court testify that the population of Karachi is no less than 30 million.

PPP has received thousands of billions of rupees from the federal government but no development work has been done in Sindh including Karachi. Karachi has been made the worst city in the world.

Karachi is the economic lifeline of the country. This city is home to 50 percent of the people of Sindh province. If the census is done correctly, the population of Karachi at present stands at 55 percent. The suppressed population of rural Sindh is fast moving to cities to get themselves freed from clutches of the tyrant rulers.

Kamal said 30 percent population of the province lives in goths [villages], and 70 percent in the cities, however, around 80 percent of the candidates are winning from the slots designated to the rural Sindh.

Karachi is posing a pathetic look, transport system is awkward and the government remained failed to give a viable transport system, civic infrastructure is dilapidated, roads and streets are damaged, healthcare and education is poor, water and gas are not available, doors for the employment have been closed on the already inflation-hit masses.

He further said that on the day the MQM seceded from the government, all of its members would be arrested. “The under arrest terrorists have mentioned Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name in JIT that he had sent them to India for terrorism training.” PSP chief said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021