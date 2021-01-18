APHC appeals UN, OIC to help resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has appealed the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use their influence on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

He strongly denounced the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops across the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the recent extrajudicial killing of six youth in fake encounters in Shopian and Srinagar should serve as an eye-opener for the world community.

He said that India must allow the teams of world human rights bodies like the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Committee of Red Cross to visit IIOJK and take stock of the ground situation. He said despite Indian atrocities, Kashmiris were determined to continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.