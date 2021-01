Earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, and its surrounding areas in the wee hours of Sunday. According to sources, the tremor was also felt in Nowshehra, Charsadda, Mardan, Bunair, Chitral, Swat Dir, Malakand and their adjoining areas.