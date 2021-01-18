ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Ejaz Shah meets Ch Brothers

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brigadier(r) Ejaz Shah called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here Sunday and exchanged views on prevailing national political situation.

Ejaz Shah congratulated Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parves Elahi on their success in intra-party election. Talking on the occasion, Shujat said that opposition work is to criticize, rulers should give priority to extending relief to the people , current situation demands that conditions of the common man be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

political situation Ejaz Shah Ch Brothers

