43 die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: As many as 43 people deaths of coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours with 22 deaths at ventilator.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and operation Centre (NCOC) 2,521 new cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to 34,700. The total numbers of confirmed cases were 519251 in the country. The total tests conducted in the country during the last 24 hours were 41191 that have taken the total test conducted so far to 7367622. There are 2373 in the critical condition, 10951 deaths and 473639 people have been recovered from corona virus,

There were 40019 confirmed cases in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 149222 in Punjab, 234654 in Sindh, 63339 in KP, 8569 in Balochistan, 8606 in AJKL and 4882 in Gilgit Baltistan.

