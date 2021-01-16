ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Route2Health becomes Asia’s first herbal & dietary supplement manufacturer with a USP GMP Audit Certificate

  • Route2Health's manufacturing facility at Sundar Industrial Estate passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit conducted through the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) GMP Audit Program.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Jan 2021

Route2Health (Pvt) Limited becomes Asia’s first herbal & dietary supplement manufacturer to be awarded a USP GMP Audit Certificate

The company announced that its manufacturing facility situated at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit conducted through the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) GMP Audit Program. Route2Health is the first nutritional supplement manufacturer in Asia to be awarded this prestigious certificate.

Shahnawaz Baig, MD Route2Health also explains that the company prides itself on meeting rigorous manufacturing standards. "USP’s GMP facility audit program is a testament of assurance to our customers that our products are of international standards. We gauged our robustness by getting thoroughly audited by a globally recognized third-party to provide 100% confidence to our customers,” he adds.

Through the USP GMP Audit Program, Route2Health passed a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit of its Sundar Industrial Estate facility and quality systems, including quality management, facilities and equipment, material controls, production, packaging and labeling, and laboratory controls.

The Route2Health Sundar Estate facilities, quality systems and processes were reviewed and verified as implementing FDA 21 CFR Part 111 GMPs and USP general chapter <2750> GMPs for dietary supplements.

“USP is pleased to acknowledge that Route2Health has successfully met the requirements of the USP GMP Audit Program,” said Holly Chang, Senior Director USP Technical Services. “This accomplishment demonstrates compliance with the Program’s rigorous standards and a commitment to maintaining a high level of quality at their Sundar Estate facility for manufacturing their products," she adds.

Route2Health (Pvt) Limited is a leading brand of nutritional supplements and is associated with Highnoon Laboratories Limited (PSX: HINOON), which is one of Pakistan’s most successful and progressive pharmaceutical companies, successfully operating since 1984. The company is rapidly expanding to become an international brand with its products exported to over 10 countries.

Tausif Khan, Chairman Highnoon Laboratories and Route2Health also comments that “Patient benefit is the goal whether it be pharmaceuticals or dietary supplements. We operate under an ultra-careful mindset to ensure that our products are safe and efficacious. Sundar Industrial Estate facility’s successful completion of the USP GMP Audit Program is an international affirmation of our quality mindset. We are optimistic that our USP GMP certificate will expedite our geographical expansion.”

asia healthcare Health health sector Route2Health nutrition Highnoon Laboratories United States Pharmacopeia (USP)

Route2Health becomes Asia’s first herbal & dietary supplement manufacturer with a USP GMP Audit Certificate

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters