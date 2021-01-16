ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Delay in socio-economic uplit projects for Gwadar criticised

Naveed Butt Updated 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) expressed serious concern over the delay in the socio-economic development projects for Gwadar under $1 billion grant by the Chinese government.

A Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC met with MNA Noor Alam Khan in the chair at the Parliament on Friday.

The Sub-Committee discussed to scrutinise the socio-economic development projects for Gwadar under $1 billion grant by China.

The Committee recommended to avoid inordinate delay in completion of Gwadar Hospital Project, as there was an exigency to timely establish state-of-the-art hospital at Gwadar, so that Gwadar could attract maximum medical tourism and the people of Gwadar in particular and Balochistan as a whole could avail better health and medical facilities.

The Committee observed that non-functional old desalination water plant at Gwadar should be operationalised timely and effectively, so that the cost incurred on such a public welfare project may not go in vain.

It was further proposed that all the concerned need to meet the timelines for completion of desalination water plants, so that acute scarcity of water in Gwadar could be avoided in the future, and all the facilities to Gwadar port could be provided in time.

While highlighting the importance of Gwadar Vocational and Technical School Project, the Committee remarked that such project related to education will promote knowledge economy, and help in capacity building and skills development.

Keeping in view the tremendous Chinese experiences in the field of education, Pakistan should engage China incessantly to train our teachers and students, and learn from Chinese experiences in the field of technical education.

The Committee was briefed by the additional secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chairman, Gwadar Port Authority, director general, Gwadar Development Authority, additional secretary, Planning and Development, Government of Balochistan, and coordinator CPEC, Government of Balochistan regarding Gwadar Hospital Project, Gwadar Desalination Water Plant, Balochistan Solar Powered Lighting Equipment Project, Gwadar Vocational and Technical School Project, and other priority areas to promote socio-economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Delay in socio-economic uplit projects for Gwadar criticised

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.