Delay in socio-economic uplif projects for Gwadar criticised

Naveed Butt 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) expressed serious concern over the delay in the socio-economic development projects for Gwadar under $1 billion grant by the Chinese government.

A Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC met with MNA Noor Alam Khan in the chair at the Parliament on Friday.

The Sub-Committee discussed to scrutinise the socio-economic development projects for Gwadar under $1 billion grant by China.

The Committee recommended to avoid inordinate delay in completion of Gwadar Hospital Project, as there was an exigency to timely establish state-of-the-art hospital at Gwadar, so that Gwadar could attract maximum medical tourism and the people of Gwadar in particular and Balochistan as a whole could avail better health and medical facilities.

The Committee observed that non-functional old desalination water plant at Gwadar should be operationalised timely and effectively, so that the cost incurred on such a public welfare project may not go in vain.

It was further proposed that all the concerned need to meet the timelines for completion of desalination water plants, so that acute scarcity of water in Gwadar could be avoided in the future, and all the facilities to Gwadar port could be provided in time.

While highlighting the importance of Gwadar Vocational and Technical School Project, the Committee remarked that such project related to education will promote knowledge economy, and help in capacity building and skills development.

Keeping in view the tremendous Chinese experiences in the field of education, Pakistan should engage China incessantly to train our teachers and students, and learn from Chinese experiences in the field of technical education.

The Committee was briefed by the additional secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chairman, Gwadar Port Authority, director general, Gwadar Development Authority, additional secretary, Planning and Development, Government of Balochistan, and coordinator CPEC, Government of Balochistan regarding Gwadar Hospital Project, Gwadar Desalination Water Plant, Balochistan Solar Powered Lighting Equipment Project, Gwadar Vocational and Technical School Project, and other priority areas to promote socio-economic development.

