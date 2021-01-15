ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been convened Friday (Jan 15) with six-point agenda items including the Ministry of Industries and Production’s proposal for waiver of taxes on the import of sugar.

To be presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ECC meeting would take up the Ministry of Interior’s proposal with regard to approval of the technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs10 million within the Interior Sanctioned Budget for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by HQs Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Quetta during ongoing fiscal year 2020-21.

The meeting would also take up the Ministry of Planning, Development and Initiative Technical Supplementary Grant (TCG) amounting to Rs76,628,933,000.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has also moved a summary to the ECC for scaling up of Road to Makkah Project that is also expected to be approved by the meeting.

The meeting was also to take up Textiles and Apparel Policy, 2020-25, moved by the Commerce Ministry and the National Freight and Logistics Policy (NFLP) of Pakistan Communications.

The summaries related to the Textile and Apparel Policy (2020-25) and NFLP were deferred to the next ECC for comprehensive consultation process with key stakeholders.

An official said that ahead of the ECC meeting, a meeting on the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) may also presided over by the finance minister.

