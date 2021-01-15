Countrywide breakdown: ToRs of probe committee announced

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee to investigate the major power breakdown which occurred on January 9, 2021, and plunged the whole country into darkness.

According to a notification by the regulator the Inquiry Committee will comprise Nadir Ali Khoso-Director General, NEPRA (Convener), Manu Ram Manager (Retd) 500/200 KV GSO NTDC- private sector (Member) and Khalid Mehmood, CE (Retd) System Protection NTDC- private sector (Member)

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee are as under: (i) to determine, the causes and the faults which resulted in the cascade tripping and system collapse; (ii) to fix the responsibility for the major power breakdown; (iii) to review, whether the restoration efforts were adequate and the power supply was restored within reasonable time; (iv) to go through the findings of inquiry reports furnished thereof, for such break downs in the past and ;(v) to recommend the remedial measures, to be taken in order to avoid recurrence of such events in future.

The Inquiry Committee may associate any NEPRA professional(s) or industry experts for assistance and support (if required).

The Inquiry Committee shall present its report before the Authority within 15 days of issuance of this Office Order i.e. January 29, 2021.

The Power Division, with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and National Power Control Centre (NPCC) under its administrative control has not yet shared its preliminary inquiry report with the media. However Prime Minister, Imran Khan been informed that it was a “human error.”

NTDC has already suspended seven officials of Guddu Power Plant, whereas action is expected against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the plant for negligence.

