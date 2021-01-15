Paid-up capital and equity requirements: SECP extends timeline up to 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the timeline up to 2026 for meeting the paid-up capital and equity requirements by the “Central Depository” companies.

In this regard, the SECP has issued SRO 19 (I)/2021, here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the SECP has notified that the “Central Depository” licensed under the said Securities Act, 2015, shall be required to maintain paid up capital of Rs4.00 billion by February 15, 2026, and net worth of Rs7.00 billion by February 15, 2026.

