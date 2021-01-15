ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Early trade in New York: Dollar rises for second day

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar rose for a second straight session on Thursday, holding above three-year lows against major peers, in line with a rise in Treasury yields, amid upbeat expectations about President-elect Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus.

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose, as Biden is expected to unveil a stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic with an economic lifeline that could exceed $1.5 trillion and help minority communities.

That helped support the dollar and boosted US yields. Since the beginning of the month, 10-year yields have climbed more than 20 basis points.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 90.521, as investors awaited details of Biden’s pandemic relief plan.

The euro eased 0.3% to $1.2118, despite positive news from the bloc’s economic powerhouse.

The global recovery-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed to US$0.7744 and US$0.7182.

Bitcoin held gains on Thursday after a slide of nearly $12,000 from last week’s record high of $42,000. It rose about 5.9% to $39,588 on Thursday.

