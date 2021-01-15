Punjab govt to provide land to FWCCI

FAISALABAD: Punjab government has agreed in principle to provide a piece of land to the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for developing the first state-of-the-art women incubation centre and other projects by FWCCI.

Madam Tehmina Pasha, President, FWCCI, had a meeting with Mian Aslam Iqbal Provincial Minister for industries in which various issues were discussed to overcome the negative impact of corona with specific focus on female entrepreneurs.

The Provincial Minister agreed in principle to provide land for these projects at subsidized rate. He said that “women have 52 percent share in our total population but they remained inactive in economic terms. We must encourage them to play their role to earn not only for their families but also contributing their role in economic development of Pakistan.”

He gave a patient hearing to the problems of the female entrepreneurs and assured to resolve the same on top priority basis. Continuing, he said the industrial sector was facing acute shortage of skilled workforce and women can easily fill this gap of “demand and supply”. Tehmina Pasha said businesses of female entrepreneurs were also affected badly due to the corona related environments.

She said the government had announced various policy measures to overcome the negative impact of corona but those were quite insufficient and the government must dole out additional facilities to the female entrepreneurs. She said that in order to encourage women, FWCCI had planned to develop a women business incubation centre which would be one of the first in Pakistan by any women chamber.

She said she was also planning to construct a purpose-build FWCCI complex for which the government should provide land free of cost. She also demanded that the Punjab government should dedicate a complete block for women entrepreneurs where they could build their own industrial units. “We are also planning to develop a modern skill development institute exclusively for the females,” she said, adding that in the institute women could be trained in various sectors including stitching, cutting and assembling of electronic goods and mobile phones etc.

She said FWCCI would sign an MoU with TEVTA in that regard during that month. She was optimistic that the federal government would also allocate a sizable amount for these projects out of the Export Development Fund (EDF).

During this meeting Senior Vice President Shahida Aftab, Vice President Rubina Shafiq, Group Leader Rubina Amjad and former president Qurrat-ul-Ain were also present.—PR

