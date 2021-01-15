One booked under SSGC’s operation Grift

KARACHI: Gas Utility Court, Larkana, rejected bail application of accused Nasir Ali Abro. The culprit was found guilty of accessing gas directly from Company pipeline to run an ice factory for commercial purpose. This prosecution success ensures that the accused is liable to cover the quantum of loss faced by SSGC due to this incident. Accused has already paid Rs 2,420,000/- in this regard. In another incident, Intelligence Wing Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS &CGTO) of SSGC and police conducted a joint raid in Hub Baldia Zone West and identified a hotel that was using gas directly from the company’s pipeline. Culprit, Akhtar was arrested on spot and FIR was logged against the offender.

When asked about gas theft incidences, Brigadier Mohammad Abuzar (R), DG (Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations) implored the citizens not to engage in such illegal activities. He said that gas theft is a serious crime against the community and the apprehended culprits will be dealt with severely upon offence.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021