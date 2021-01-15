ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Ease of doing business: FPCCI chief lauds PRAL

Recorder Report 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appreciated PRAL for improving ease of doing business and facilitating business industry while presiding the meeting of FPCCI standing committee on customs.

He said when it comes to business endeavors every business person has to deal with Customs, FBR, and SBP. Most people are confused by the complexity of processes. The meeting expects the experts to disentangle the process complications.

A team of experts from Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) joined the meeting of FPCCI standing committee, for a presentation with FPCCI member trade bodies across via Zoom Link to deliver the presentation.

The team members include Wajid Ali, Director General, Reforms & Automation, FBR; Sanaullah Abro, Director Reforms & Automation and Arshad Hussain, Sr. Manager, PRAL, Customs House, Karachi along with representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The presentation was attended by the trade bodies from all over Pakistan via Zoom.

Wajid Ali DG Reforms & Automation, FBR briefed the participants on this newly introduced online payment procedure since 2017 in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The last date to adopt the new system by the taxpayers is 20-01-2021 as announced by the FBR so that the payment of taxes may be made more effective and transparent.

This will also ease to compile the statistical data relating to revenue collection within no time.

In the meantime the trade bodies were also briefed by the other team members including representatives from the State Bank as to how to adopt the new system with minimum hurdles. During the question answer session the representatives of trade bodies from all over the Pakistan were invited to share their views and queries in this respect.

In general, the trade bodies showed their interest and willingness to register themselves within the newly adopted system of payment of taxes.

