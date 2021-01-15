Punjab reports 25 deaths, 767 Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: Out of 14,411 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 767 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 147,292 and death toll to 4348.

With the recovery of 013 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients has reached to 131,825 in the province.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 73517 cases and 1720 deaths, Rawalpindi 13730 cases and 773 deaths, Faisalabad 8108 cases and 376 deaths, Multan 8886 cases and 318 deaths, Bahawalpur 3782 cases and 127 deaths and Sargodha reported 2700 cases and 111 deaths.

Health professionals said that corona is a fatal disease, the people should wear facemasks and adopt necessary precautions to remain safe from this disease.

