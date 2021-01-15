ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PM briefed on Ravi Urban Development Project

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Ravi Urban Development Project, and received a briefing about the progress so far made on the project. The meeting appreciated the interest shown by the local and foreign investors in the Ravi City project.

The meeting was told that agreements with the construction sector investors of the UAE, China, and Turkey were in their final stages. The meeting was also briefed about the proposed legislation for protection of environment in the Ravi City project.

The meeting was further informed about the progress made by the three groups formed for procurement of land and development zones. The meeting was briefed about the initial progress and legal and administrative aspects of shifting of central business district project and the Walton airport.

The prime minister directed to remove the hurdles and the legal aspects for shifting of central business district and Walton airport. The prime minister said the Ravi Urban Development Project would not just create investment opportunities but would also provide better living facilities to the people.

