ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil production falls by 6pc in 2Q

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan's oil production during the second quarter of FY21 fell by six percent on year-on-year basis to 76,331 barrels of oil per day due to decline in production of Tal Block fields like Mardankhel and Makori Deep by 27 percent and 31 percent, respectively. Oil production during the first half of FY21 fell at the same rate of six percent on YoY basis.

Production from Chanda, Maramzai, and Makori East increased in range of 5-46 percent on YoY basis. Chanda's production increased due to induction of Chanda-5 well, Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said. Production from Nashpa increased 7 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis as field was on an annual turnaround in the last quarter (September 03-09, 2020), he added.

As per PPIS data, five new fields were inducted to production line during the second quarter of FY21 namely Baqa (300+ bopd; operated by UEP), Saand (100+ bopd; operated by OGDC), Tando Allay Yar SW (90+ bopd; operated by OGDC), Bolan East (800+bopd; operated by MARI) and Mangrio (200+bopd; operated by OGDC).

Pakistan gas production declined by 4 percent on YoY to 3,409mmcfd as flows from KPD, Kandhkot and Qadirpur fell in the range of 6-18 percent. During the first half of FY21, production declined by 3 percent on YoY basis.

During the second quarter of FY21, Kandhkot field's production declined due to lesser offtake from Gencos. Mari field filled those Kandhkot field's flows as depicted from 12 percent on YoY increase in its production. F

our new fields were added to production line, namely Saand (7+mmcfd; operated by OGDC), Tando Allah Yar SW (9+mmcfd; operated by OGDC) and Mangrio (3+mmcfd; operated by OGDC) and Baqa (01mmcfd, operated by UEPL), Shankar Talreja said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Oil production falls by 6pc in 2Q

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

PSM revival: Privatisation Division to float EOIs in March

Govt says ready to deal with PDM challenge

ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

Virus investigation: WHO team arrives in Wuhan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.