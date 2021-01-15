Four soldiers martyred in NW, along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army said Thursday that four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan in exchange of firing with the terrorists and another martyred in Indian firing along the LoC.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan.

Two terrorists including an IED expert killed in IBOs. During exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom (Shahadat), a statement.

Details of martyred include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai.

The ISPR said Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Dewa Sector.

Pakistan Army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material. In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.