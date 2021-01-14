ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
AstraZeneca seeks registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan: report

  • The data of the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was also shared with the authority.
  • The vaccine has already been approved by British Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority.
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jan 2021

British¬Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has sought approval for its coronavirus vaccine from Pakistan.

ARY News citing its sources reported that the company has applied for registration to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) via Pakistani pharmaceutical company.

The data of the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was also shared with the authority.

The registration of the vaccines is expected in the ongoing session for the authority, report revealed. The registration board will remain in session until January 15, the publication citing its sources within the Ministry of National Health reported.

After being registered the COVID-19 vaccine could be used in Pakistan.

It is worth to mention here that the vaccine has already been approved by British Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority. It said to be effective for people of all age groups and could be stored in home refrigerators.

The DRAP registration board in its current session will also likely to approve registration of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Sinopharm had recently sought permission from Pakistan for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

