ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -42.69 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,426 Decreased By ▼ -250.07 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,862 Decreased By ▼ -230.06 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,130 Decreased By ▼ -156.56 (-0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

Budget deficit hits Rs 922bn in five months

  • According to Finance Ministry figures, the federal government's expenditure during the last five months was Rs 2.4 trillion, of which Rs 244 billion was spent on debt repayment.
Ali Ahmed 14 Jan 2021

During the first five months of the current financial year, the federal expenditure was Rs 2.4 trillion and the revenue was Rs 1.4 trillion.

In five months period, the budget deficit was recorded at Rs 1.0 trillion as projected, however, in case of an increase in tax shortfall, there is a risk of rise in the deficit.

As per media reports, during July-November of the current financial year, the budget deficit reached Rs. 922 billion, which is 5 percent more than the five months of the previous financial year.

According to Finance Ministry figures, the federal government's expenditure during the last five months was Rs 2.4 trillion, of which Rs 244 billion was spent on debt repayment. Thus, federal government spending remained at last year's level.

After the payment of the provinces, the revenue of the federation increased by 22 percent to Rs 1.4 trillion. The budget deficit target for the current financial year is Rs. 3.430 trillion. However, in the case of a reduction in tax collection, the budget deficit is likely to increase.

Pakistan budget budget deficit Rupee

Budget deficit hits Rs 922bn in five months

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters