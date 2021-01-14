ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

  • 3,097 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 511,921.
  • Over 29,743 cases have been reported across the country since the beginning of the new year while 642 people have died.
BR Web Desk 14 Jan 2021

Pakistan on Thursday witness it biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in nearly a month as over 3,000 new infections reported across the country.

According to Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 3,097 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 511,921.

Last time Pakistan cross 3,000 mark in a single day was back on December 18 last year.

Meanwhile, the case positivity rate also shot up to 7.4% - the highest since December 17.

The number of active cases has risen to 33,869 with at least 2,410 patients under critical care - conditions of 44 deteriorated in the past 24 hours only. The virus claimed 46 lives in a day, bringing the national death toll to 10,818.

Out of the total 3,097 cases, 1,769 are from Sindh.

Over 29,743 cases have been reported across the country since the beginning of the new year while 642 people have died.

Last month, December 2020, the NCOC reported 80,796 infections.

