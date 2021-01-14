ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -42.69 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,426 Decreased By ▼ -250.07 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,862 Decreased By ▼ -230.06 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,130 Decreased By ▼ -156.56 (-0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

  • Intelligence officers arrested four members of the militant organisation in Nangarhar that had planned to murder US Charge d'Affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson
  • Wilson had condemned a series of assassinations in the capital and other cities of prominent Afghans including journalists, activists and politicians in recent months
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Amid recent spate of killings in Afghanistan, the Afghan authorities have said that they foiled a plan by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group to assassinate the top US envoy in Kabul, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, intelligence officers arrested four members of the militant organisation in Nangarhar that had planned to murder US Charge d'Affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson and other Afghan officials.

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that Wilson had condemned a series of assassinations in the capital and other cities of prominent Afghans including journalists, activists and politicians in recent months. "The main assassin and facilitator of the cell, Abdul Wahed, had planned to assassinate the US ambassador in Afghanistan as well as some high-ranking Afghan officials," the NDS said. "Their plan was foiled with their arrest."

The NDS did not offer further details and the United States embassy in Kabul did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said in a statement that it is aware of deeply troubling reports that members of ISIS were plotting to assassinate U.S. Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Ross Wilson. It added that the safety and security of US personnel overseas is United States highest priority.

Afghanistan ISIS members arrested murder planning US Charge d'Affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson National Directorate of Security assassination bid foiled

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters