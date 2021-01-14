ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By ▼ -8.59 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,647 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.12%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 19.25 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,227 Decreased By ▼ -58.69 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cuba closes schools, bars and restaurants as coronavirus rebounds

  • A total ban on public transport, and restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, were removed from measures after they were initially announced by state media.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

HAVANA: Cuba will close schools, bars and restaurants and halt all public transport at night from Thursday after a spike in coronavirus cases, the government has announced.

The new measures come after health authorities announced 550 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The country has had more than 16,000 cases in total, and 158 deaths.

Under the tighter measures, only take-out and home delivery will be allowed from restaurants. All public transport will stop at 9:00 pm.

"Severe fines" would be handed to anyone who did not comply with the rules, state newspaper Tribuna de la Habana said, while Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez said on Twitter that school courses would be broadcast on television starting next week.

A total ban on public transport, and restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, were removed from measures after they were initially announced by state media.

Havana's schools were closed from mid-March to October last year, while those in the rest of the country reopened in September as the epidemic appeared to slow.

The country of 11.2 million people started reopening its economy, and its borders, at about the same time, but has confronted record infection figures following the Christmas holidays.

cuba Cuban peso coronavirus cases Cuban President Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez

Cuba closes schools, bars and restaurants as coronavirus rebounds

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters