US Senate's McConnell hasn't decided how he will vote on impeachment
- I have not made a final decision on how I will vote.
14 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader McConnell, a Republican, said Wednesday he has not made a final decision on how he will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"I have not made a final decision on how I will vote," McConnell said in a memo to his fellow Republicans, adding that he will listen to legal arguments presented to Senate after the House votes to impeach Trump. The excerpts from the memo were provided by McConnell's spokesman.
