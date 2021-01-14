Brazil central bank makes permanent change to time of interest rate announcements

BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that the decisions of its interest rate-setting monetary policy committee, known as 'Copom', will now always be announced after 6:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on the second day of its two-day meetings.

Up to Copom's last meeting on Dec. 8-9, Copom's decision and accompanying statement were published after 6 p.m. on the second day, which is always a Wednesday. The decision on Dec. 9 was announced after 6:30 p.m.

In a statement, the central bank said the publication of the Copom minutes will remain 8 a.m. on the Tuesday of the week following the policy decision and statement.

The next two-day policy meeting is set for Jan. 19 and 20.