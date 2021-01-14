ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
UN aid chief to urge US to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis

  • In a planned briefing to the UN Security Council, seen by Reuters.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: UN aid chief Mark Lowcock will on Thursday urge the United States to reverse its plan to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organization, warning the move would push the country into a "famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly forty years."

In a planned briefing to the UN Security Council, seen by Reuters, Lowcock will also say that a US plan to issue licenses and exemptions to aid agencies will not prevent a famine in Yemen.

