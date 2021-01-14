ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,884 Decreased By ▼ -9.95 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,646 Decreased By ▼ -30.14 (-0.12%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,219 Decreased By ▼ -66.97 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mourinho laments Spurs' repeated failure to kill off opponents

  • It was not a vintage performance for Spurs defenders Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier who were both beaten in the air by Cavaleiro for Fulham's goal. Mourinho did not name names but pointed the finger at "individual" mistakes.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned his side's defensive fragility that allowed Fulham to come from behind to draw 1-1 on Wednesday, a sixth draw in the Premier League for the north London side.

The result was another occasion, similar to matches against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, where Spurs had been in front but did not capitalise on their lead and allowed their opponents to come back into the match.

Harry Kane's diving header had given Spurs an early lead on a wet evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Yet easy chances missed by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Son Heung-min were punished by Ivan Cavaleiro's header for Fulham midway through the second half.

"In the second half we had the biggest chance to kill the game but when you don't do it you cannot concede goals the way we did do it," Mourinho told a news conference.

"This is the same story basically since the beginning of the season. We can talk about not killing the game yes, we can speak about that, and today was a clear situation where we could and should have killed the game in the first half.

"But then you go back to the goals that we concede and it's not also easy to assimilate that."

It was not a vintage performance for Spurs defenders Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier who were both beaten in the air by Cavaleiro for Fulham's goal. Mourinho did not name names but pointed the finger at "individual" mistakes.

"There are some things they have to do with organisation of the team, but other things they have to do with individual skills, individual ability, and its as simple as that," the Portuguese said when asked about his side switching off.

Mourinho will have to rally his players quickly for their trip to bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday, with Spurs sitting sixth, six points behind league leaders Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho Ivan Cavaleiro Pierre Emile Hojbjerg

Mourinho laments Spurs' repeated failure to kill off opponents

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters