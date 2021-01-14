Business & Finance
Foxconn shares rise more than 5.6% after announcing auto partnership with Geely
- They will each hold 50% of a venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said on Wednesday.
14 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn rose as much as 5.6% on Thursday morning after it announced a partnership with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to build cars for other automakers.
They will each hold 50% of a venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said on Wednesday.
