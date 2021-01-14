Markets
China says yuan-denominated exports rose 4% in 2020
- Yuan-denominated exports in December rose 10.9% from a year earlier, while imports slipped 0.2%.
14 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's yuan-denominated exports grew 4% in 2020, Liu Kuiwen, spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, told a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.
Yuan-denominated imports fell 0.7% in 2020, resulting in a trade balance of 3.7 trillion yuan, he said.
