ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
ASC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.59%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.25%)
BOP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
FCCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
FFBL 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.67%)
JSCL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.75%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.88%)
PPL 98.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
TRG 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.14%)
UNITY 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,610 Decreased By ▼ -66 (-0.27%)
KSE100 46,131 Increased By ▲ 39.01 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,254 Decreased By ▼ -32.42 (-0.17%)
US oil may fall into $51.34-$52.01 range

  • On the daily chart, the uptrend may extend to $56.37, as suggested by a rising channel, which was duplicated from a lower channel.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall into a range of $51.34-$52.01 per barrel, following the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The cycle started at $49.48. The current correction may be extending towards the bottom of the wave 4 around $51.34.

It must be noted that the uptrend remains intact and will keep steady, even though oil may fall into the target zone.

Resistance is at $53.41, a break above which could lead to a gain into $54.19-$55.02 range, formed by the 300% and the 314.6% projection levels on an uptrend from $37.06.

On the daily chart, the uptrend may extend to $56.37, as suggested by a rising channel, which was duplicated from a lower channel.

Key support is at $52.01, a break below which could make this target invalid, as the break would signal a failure of the contract to escape from the lower channel.

The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

