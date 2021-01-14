Markets
S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions
- The securities (CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares) will be removed from impacted indices on or before February 1, 2021.
14 Jan 2021
S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp's (CNOOC) securities due to US sanctions.
"The securities (CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares) will be removed from impacted indices on or before February 1, 2021", S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment
Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF
Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries
PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July
EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions
Read more stories
Comments