Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
- There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69.
14 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of reported infections to 11,262 since it detected its first case a year ago.
There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69. Twelve of the new infections were imported, the COVID-19 task force said.
