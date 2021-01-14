World
China reports first virus death in eight months
- No details were given about the latest death by the National Health Commission.
14 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China reported a death from Covid-19 on Thursday -- its first in eight months -- as the country battles to contain a resurgence in cases and prepares for the arrival of an expert team from the WHO.
No details were given about the latest death by the National Health Commission, except that it occurred in Hebei province where the government has placed several cities under lockdown. The last reported death in mainland China was in May 2020.
