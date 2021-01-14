ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
ASC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.59%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.25%)
BOP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
FCCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
FFBL 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.67%)
JSCL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.75%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.88%)
PPL 98.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
TRG 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.14%)
UNITY 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,610 Decreased By ▼ -66 (-0.27%)
KSE100 46,131 Increased By ▲ 39.01 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,254 Decreased By ▼ -32.42 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden urges Senate to focus on his priorities despite Trump impeachment

  • A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden urged the Senate Wednesday to address the priorities of his agenda even as it deals with the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

In his first comments on the impeachment, Biden said the US is saddled with the coronavirus pandemic and an ailing economy, and he needs the Senate to approve his cabinet choices swiftly so the new administration can get to work after he takes office January 20.

A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.

"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement.

Coronavirus Joe Biden SENATE Senate leadership Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment

Biden urges Senate to focus on his priorities despite Trump impeachment

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters