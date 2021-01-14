World
Biden urges Senate to focus on his priorities despite Trump impeachment
- A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.
14 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden urged the Senate Wednesday to address the priorities of his agenda even as it deals with the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
In his first comments on the impeachment, Biden said the US is saddled with the coronavirus pandemic and an ailing economy, and he needs the Senate to approve his cabinet choices swiftly so the new administration can get to work after he takes office January 20.
A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.
"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement.
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
Biden urges Senate to focus on his priorities despite Trump impeachment
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment
Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF
Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries
PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July
EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions
Read more stories
Comments