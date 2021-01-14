Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 percent, or 172.52 points, to 28,402.12.
14 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks saw big gains in opening trade Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for new US stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.61 percent, or 172.52 points, to 28,402.12.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 13.72 points, to 3,584.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 13.45 points, to 2,380.29.
